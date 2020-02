Birds of Prey, ecco i design alternativi di Maschera Nera

View this post on Instagram

Thank you all for the love on the previous round of designs. Here are few more! I really enjoyed Ewan McGregor’s portrayal of Black Mask! I had a great opportunity to work up designs for the final look of Black Mask for the new Birds of Prey film from DC. The goal was to tow the line between the source material and “high fashion “ that was an influence in the whole film. This is just part 1. I did a ton of designs on this and I’ll be dropping more soon! Sound off- who checked out Birds of Prey and the fantabulous emancipation of one Harley Quinn? #dc #dccomics #harleyquinn #birdsofprey #blackmask #comics #comicbookmovies #conceptart #conceptdesign #costume #costumedesign #costumeillustrator #3d #propdesign #kylebrowndesign #aaronsimscreative