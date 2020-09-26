Black Adam: trovato l’interprete di Hawkman

Black Adam ha trovato il suo Hawkman nell’attore Aldis Hodge. Dwayne Johnson lo ha accolto subito nel cast. L’attore ha scherzato molto sul fatto che il suo film Black Adam avrebbe cambiato la gerarchia del mondo del cinema DC e sembra ogni giorno più convinto della sua affermazione. A breve avranno inizio le riprese e si spera di raggiungere una data di uscita per dicembre 2021. Johnson deve prima finire di girare Red Notice.
THIS IS HAWKMAN 🦅 A pleasure to welcome @aldis_hodge to BLACK ADAM. HAWKMAN is a critical leading role for our movie, as he is the fiery leader of the JSA (Justice Society of America) and one of the most beloved and legendary characters in the DC UNIVERSE. I called Aldis personally as I wanted to surprise him that he got the role and it wound up being one of the greatest conversations I’ve ever had. Aldis: Hello? DJ: Hello, I’d like to speak to Aldis. Aldis: Who is this? DJ: This is Dwayne Johnson. * long pause Aldis: Whoever this is stop playing on my phone. DJ: This is Dwayne, is this Aldis? * longer pause Aldis: This shit ain’t funny, I said stop playing on my fucking phone. DJ: Aldis, this is DJ. I just called to say thank you so much for sending in your audition – it was great and I really appreciate the efforts you made. Just wanted to say thanks and best of luck in all you do. And one more thing — welcome to Black Adam. * longest pause Aldis: I’m sorry you’ll have to hold on for a one second. * he puts the phone down and walks away and all I hear is inaudible yells 😂 Aldis: DJAYYYY OHHHHH SHIT!!!!!! * Im laughing my ass off by now. DJ: You ok? You’re gonna crush this role! We went on to have an awesome conversation full of gratitude, love and motivation. Can’t wait to work with this very talented brother. The perfect HAWKMAN. Let’s get to work. #aldishodge #jsa #hawkman 🦅 #blackadam⚡️
Dwayne Johnson ha chiamato Aldis Hodge
Quando Hohnson ha informato Hodge di aver ottenuto il ruolo, quest’ultimo è rimasto letteralmente incredulo nel sentire la notizia al telefono. “Questo è Hawkman“, ha scritto Johnson su Instagram. “Un piacere dare il benvenuto a [Aldis Hodge] in Black Adam. Hawkman è un ruolo fondamentale per il nostro film, poiché è il leader focoso della JSA (Justice Society of America) e uno dei personaggi più amati e leggendari della DC Universo”. Dwayne Johnson ha poi spiegato: “Ho chiamato personalmente Aldis perché volevo sorprenderlo del fatto che avesse ottenuto il ruolo ed è finita per essere una delle conversazioni più grandi che abbia mai avuto”.
Apparso per la prima volta in Flash Comics n.1, Hawkman ha debuttato come alter ego dell’archeologo Carter Hall, che scopriva di essere la reincarnazione di un antico principe egiziano maledetto e assassinato da un sacerdote egiziano. Nel 1961 Hawkman è stato reimmaginato come Katar Hol, un alieno del pianeta Thanagar che indossa l’uniforme della polizia del suo mondo, i “Wingmen.” Vi sono altri due personaggi che hanno preso l’identità di Hawkman: Fel Andar, spia thangariana all’interno della Justice League (1985 – 1992) e suo figlio Charles Parker, conosciuto come Golden Eagle. Ricordiamo che durante la DC FanDome e è stata confermata la presenza della Justice Society of America. Nel cast troveremo anche Noah Centineo nei panni di Atom Smasher. Con Black Adam che ha quindi aggiunto anche quello di Hawkman.
