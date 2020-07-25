Eisner Awards 2020: tutti i vincitori!

Nella notte è arrivata la cerimonia di premiazione degli Eisner Awards 2020. Nonostante il San Diego Comic-Con di quest’anno si sia tenuto in versione digitale, c’è comunque stato modo di celebrare il fumetto con questi ambitissimi premi, tra i più importanti in assoluto. E così, ecco arrivare online l’elenco completo dei vincitori degli Eisner Awards 2020.
Eisner Awards 2020, ecco tutti i vincitori
Di seguito potete trovare l’elenco completo dei vincitori degli Eisner Awards 2020. Per ognuna delle categorie trovate i diversi candidati, con il nome del premiato in grassetto.
Miglior storia breve
- Hot Comb
- How to Draw a Horse
- The Menopause
- Who Gets Called an ‘Unfit’ Mother?
- You’re Not Going to Believe What I’m About to Tell You
Miglior albo singolo (one shot)
- Coin-Op No. 8: Infatuation
- The Freak
- Minotäar
- Our Favorite Thing Is My Favorite Thing Is Monsters
- Sobek
Miglior serie regolare
- Bitter Root
- Criminal
- Crowded
- Daredevil
- The Dreaming
- Immortal Hulk
Migliore serie limitata
- Ascender
- Ghost Tree
- Little Bird
- Naomi
- Sentient
Miglior nuova serie
- Doctor Doom
- Invisible Kingdom
- Once & Future
- Something Is Killing the Children
- Undiscovered Country
Miglior pubblicazione per bambini (fino a 8 anni)
- Comics: Easy as ABC
- Kitten Construction Company: A Bridge Too Fur
- The Pigeon HAS to Go to School!
- A Trip to the Top of the Volcano with Mouse
- ¡Vamos! Let’s Go to the Market
- Who Wet My Pants?
Miglior pubblicazione per ragazzi (9-12 anni)
- Akissi: More Tales of Mischief
- Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls
- Guts
- New Kid
- This Was Our Pact
- The Wolf in Underpants
Miglior pubblicazione per teenager (13-17)
- Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass
- Hot Comb
- Kiss Number 8
- Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me
- Penny Nichols
Migliore pubblicazione umoristica
- Anatomy of Authors
- Death Wins a Goldfish
- Minotäar
- Sobek
- The Way of the Househusband
- Wondermark: Friends You Can Ride On
Migliore antologia
- ABC of Typography
- Baltic Comics Anthology š! #34-37
- Drawing Power: Women’s Stories of Sexual Violence, Harassment, and Survival
- Kramer’s Ergot #10
- The Nib #2–4
Miglior opera basata su fatti reali
- Good Talk: A Memoir in Conversations
- Grass
- Kid Gloves: Nine Months of Careful Chaos
- Moonbound: Apollo 11 and the Dream of Spaceflight
- My Solo Exchange Diary
- They Called Us Enemy
Migliore album grafico – inedito
- Are You Listening?
- Bezimena
- BTTM FDRS
- Life on the Moon
- New World
- Reincarnation Stories
Migliore album grafico – ristampa
- Bad Weekend
- Clyde Fans
- Cover
- Glenn Ganges: The River at Night
- LaGuardia
- Rusty Brown
Miglior adattamento da un’altra opera
- Giraffes on Horseback Salad: Salvador Dali, the Marx Brothers, and the Strangest Movie Never Made
- The Giver
- The Handmaid’s Tale: The Graphic Novel
- HP Lovecraft’s At the Mountains of Madness
- The Seventh Voyage
- Snow, Glass, Apples
Migliore edizione statunitense di opere straniere
- Diabolical Summer
- Gramercy Park
- The House
- Maggy Garrisson
- Stay
- Wrath of Fantômas
Migliore edizione statunitense di opere straniere – Asia
- BEASTARS
- Cats of the Louvre
- Grass
- Magic Knight Rayearth 25th Anniversary Edition
- The Poe Clan
- Witch Hat Atelier
Miglior raccolta – strisce
- Cham: The Best Comic Strips and Graphic Novelettes, 1839–1862
- Ed Leffingwell’s Little Joe
- The George Herriman Library: Krazy & Ignatz 1916–1918
- Krazy Kat: The Complete Color Sundays
- Madness in Crowds: The Teeming Mind of Harrison Cady
- Pogo, Vol. 6: Clean as a Weasel
Miglior raccolta – albi
- Alay-Oop
- The Complete Crepax, vol. 5: American Stories
- Jack Kirby’s Dingbat Love
- Moonshadow: The Definitive Edition
- Stan Sakai’s Usagi Yojimbo: The Complete Grasscutter Artist Select
- That Miyoko Asagaya Feeling
Miglior scrittore
- Bobby Curnow
- MK Reed and Greg Means
- Mariko Tamaki
- Lewis Trondheim
- G. Willow Wilson
- Chip Zdarsky
Miglior scrittore/disegnatore
- Nina Bunjevac
- Mira Jacob
- Keum Suk Gendry-Kim
- James Stokoe
- Raina Telgemeier
- Tillie Walden
Miglior penciller/inchiostratore o squadra penciller/inchiostratore
- Ian Bertram
- Colleen Doran
- Bilquis Evely
- Simon Gane
- Steve Pugh
- Rosemary Valero-O’Connell
Miglior pittore/artista digitale
- Didier Cassegrain
- Alexandre Clarisse
- David Mack
- Léa Mazé
- Julie Rocheleau
- Christian Ward
Miglior copertinista
- Jen Bartel
- Francesco Francavilla
- David Mack
- Emma Rios
- Julian Totino Tedesco
- Christian Ward
Miglior colorista
- Lorena Alvarez
- Jean-Francois Beaulieu
- Matt Hollingsworth
- Molly Mendoza
- Dave Stewart
Miglior lettering
- Deron Bennett
- Jim Campbell
- Clayton Cowles
- Emilie Plateau
- Stan Sakai
- Tillie Walden
Migliore pubblicazione/periodico sui fumetti
- Comic Riffs
- The Comics Journal
- Hogan’s Alley
- Inks: The Journal of the Comics Studies Society
- LAAB Magazine, vol. 4: This Was Your Life
- Women Write About Comics
Miglior Libro sui Fumetti
- The Art of Nothing: 25 Years of Mutts and the Art of Patrick McDonnell
- The Book of Weirdo
- Grunt: The Art and Unpublished Comics of James Stokoe
- Logo a Gogo: Branding Pop Culture
- Making Comics
- Screwball! The Cartoonists Who Made the Funnies Funny
Miglior lavoro Accademico
- The Art of Pere Joan: Space, Landscape, and Comics Form
- The Comics of Rutu Modan: War, Love, and Secrets
- EC Comics: Race, Shock, and Social Protest
- The Peanuts Papers: Writers and Cartoonists on Charlie Brown, Snoopy & the Gang, and the Meaning of Life
- Producing Mass Entertainment: The Serial Life of the Yellow Kid
- Women’s Manga in Asia and Beyond: Uniting Different Cultures and Identities
Miglior design di una pubblicazione
- Grunt: The Art and Unpublished Comics of James Stokoe
- Krazy Kat: The Complete Color Sundays
- Logo a Gogo
- Madness in Crowds: The Teeming Mind of Harrison Cady
- Making Comics
- Rusty Brown
Miglior fumetto digitale
- Afterlift
- Black Water Lilies
- Colored: The Unsung Life of Claudette Colvin
- Elma, A Bear’s Life, vol. 1: The Great Journey
- Mare Internum
- Tales from Behind the Window
Miglior webcomic
- Cabramatta
- Chuckwagon at the End of the World
- The Eyes
- Fried Rice Comic
- reMIND
- Third Shift Society
E voi cosa ne pensate? Concordate con queste decisioni? Avete già scelto quali titoli recuperare al più presto?
