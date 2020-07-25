sections
NON PERDIAMOCI DI VISTA

Orgoglio Nerd

Eisner Awards 2020: tutti i vincitori! Nella notte si è...

san diego comic-con eisner awards 2020 annuncio nominations

Featured, Letteratura e fumetti

Eisner Awards 2020: tutti i vincitori!
Nella notte si è tenuta in versione digitale la cerimonia di premiazione

3 min

Nella notte è arrivata la cerimonia di premiazione degli Eisner Awards 2020. Nonostante il San Diego Comic-Con di quest’anno si sia tenuto in versione digitale, c’è comunque stato modo di celebrare il fumetto con questi ambitissimi premi, tra i più importanti in assoluto. E così, ecco arrivare online l’elenco completo dei vincitori degli Eisner Awards 2020.

Eisner Awards 2020, ecco tutti i vincitori

Di seguito potete trovare l’elenco completo dei vincitori degli Eisner Awards 2020. Per ognuna delle categorie trovate i diversi candidati, con il nome del premiato in grassetto.

Miglior storia breve

Miglior albo singolo (one shot)

  • Coin-Op No. 8: Infatuation
  • The Freak
  • Minotäar
  • Our Favorite Thing Is My Favorite Thing Is Monsters
  • Sobek

Miglior serie regolare

  • Bitter Root
  • Criminal
  • Crowded
  • Daredevil
  • The Dreaming
  • Immortal Hulk

Migliore serie limitata

  • Ascender
  • Ghost Tree
  • Little Bird
  • Naomi
  • Sentient

Miglior nuova serie

  • Doctor Doom
  • Invisible Kingdom
  • Once & Future
  • Something Is Killing the Children
  • Undiscovered Country

Miglior pubblicazione per bambini (fino a 8 anni)

  • Comics: Easy as ABC
  • Kitten Construction Company: A Bridge Too Fur
  • The Pigeon HAS to Go to School!
  • A Trip to the Top of the Volcano with Mouse
  • ¡Vamos! Let’s Go to the Market
  • Who Wet My Pants?

Miglior pubblicazione per ragazzi (9-12 anni)

  • Akissi: More Tales of Mischief
  • Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls
  • Guts
  • New Kid
  • This Was Our Pact
  • The Wolf in Underpants

Miglior pubblicazione per teenager (13-17)

  • Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass
  • Hot Comb
  • Kiss Number 8
  • Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me
  • Penny Nichols

Migliore pubblicazione umoristica

  • Anatomy of Authors
  • Death Wins a Goldfish
  • Minotäar
  • Sobek
  • The Way of the Househusband
  • Wondermark: Friends You Can Ride On

Migliore antologia

  • ABC of Typography
  • Baltic Comics Anthology š! #34-37
  • Drawing Power: Women’s Stories of Sexual Violence, Harassment, and Survival
  • Kramer’s Ergot #10
  • The Nib #2–4

Miglior opera basata su fatti reali

  • Good Talk: A Memoir in Conversations
  • Grass
  • Kid Gloves: Nine Months of Careful Chaos
  • Moonbound: Apollo 11 and the Dream of Spaceflight
  • My Solo Exchange Diary
  • They Called Us Enemy

Migliore album grafico – inedito

  • Are You Listening?
  • Bezimena
  • BTTM FDRS
  • Life on the Moon
  • New World
  • Reincarnation Stories

Migliore album grafico – ristampa

  • Bad Weekend
  • Clyde Fans
  • Cover
  • Glenn Ganges: The River at Night
  • LaGuardia
  • Rusty Brown

Miglior adattamento da un’altra opera

  • Giraffes on Horseback Salad: Salvador Dali, the Marx Brothers, and the Strangest Movie Never Made
  • The Giver
  • The Handmaid’s Tale: The Graphic Novel
  • HP Lovecraft’s At the Mountains of Madness
  • The Seventh Voyage
  • Snow, Glass, Apples

Migliore edizione statunitense di opere straniere

  • Diabolical Summer
  • Gramercy Park
  • The House
  • Maggy Garrisson
  • Stay
  • Wrath of Fantômas

Migliore edizione statunitense di opere straniere – Asia

  • BEASTARS
  • Cats of the Louvre
  • Grass
  • Magic Knight Rayearth 25th Anniversary Edition
  • The Poe Clan
  • Witch Hat Atelier

Miglior raccolta – strisce

  • Cham: The Best Comic Strips and Graphic Novelettes, 1839–1862
  • Ed Leffingwell’s Little Joe
  • The George Herriman Library: Krazy & Ignatz 1916–1918
  • Krazy Kat: The Complete Color Sundays
  • Madness in Crowds: The Teeming Mind of Harrison Cady
  • Pogo, Vol. 6: Clean as a Weasel

Miglior raccolta – albi

  • Alay-Oop
  • The Complete Crepax, vol. 5: American Stories
  • Jack Kirby’s Dingbat Love
  • Moonshadow: The Definitive Edition
  • Stan Sakai’s Usagi Yojimbo: The Complete Grasscutter Artist Select
  • That Miyoko Asagaya Feeling

Miglior scrittore

  • Bobby Curnow
  • MK Reed and Greg Means
  • Mariko Tamaki
  • Lewis Trondheim
  • G. Willow Wilson
  • Chip Zdarsky

Miglior scrittore/disegnatore

  • Nina Bunjevac
  • Mira Jacob
  • Keum Suk Gendry-Kim
  • James Stokoe
  • Raina Telgemeier
  • Tillie Walden

Miglior penciller/inchiostratore o squadra penciller/inchiostratore

  • Ian Bertram
  • Colleen Doran
  • Bilquis Evely
  • Simon Gane
  • Steve Pugh
  • Rosemary Valero-O’Connell

Miglior pittore/artista digitale

  • Didier Cassegrain
  • Alexandre Clarisse
  • David Mack
  • Léa Mazé
  • Julie Rocheleau
  • Christian Ward

Miglior copertinista

  • Jen Bartel
  • Francesco Francavilla
  • David Mack
  • Emma Rios
  • Julian Totino Tedesco
  • Christian Ward

Miglior colorista

  • Lorena Alvarez
  • Jean-Francois Beaulieu
  • Matt Hollingsworth
  • Molly Mendoza
  • Dave Stewart

Miglior lettering

  • Deron Bennett
  • Jim Campbell
  • Clayton Cowles
  • Emilie Plateau
  • Stan Sakai
  • Tillie Walden

Migliore pubblicazione/periodico sui fumetti

  • Comic Riffs
  • The Comics Journal
  • Hogan’s Alley
  • Inks: The Journal of the Comics Studies Society
  • LAAB Magazine, vol. 4: This Was Your Life
  • Women Write About Comics

Miglior Libro sui Fumetti

  • The Art of Nothing: 25 Years of Mutts and the Art of Patrick McDonnell
  • The Book of Weirdo
  • Grunt: The Art and Unpublished Comics of James Stokoe
  • Logo a Gogo: Branding Pop Culture
  • Making Comics
  • Screwball! The Cartoonists Who Made the Funnies Funny

Miglior lavoro Accademico

  • The Art of Pere Joan: Space, Landscape, and Comics Form
  • The Comics of Rutu Modan: War, Love, and Secrets
  • EC Comics: Race, Shock, and Social Protest
  • The Peanuts Papers: Writers and Cartoonists on Charlie Brown, Snoopy & the Gang, and the Meaning of Life
  • Producing Mass Entertainment: The Serial Life of the Yellow Kid
  • Women’s Manga in Asia and Beyond: Uniting Different Cultures and Identities

Miglior design di una pubblicazione

  • Grunt: The Art and Unpublished Comics of James Stokoe
  • Krazy Kat: The Complete Color Sundays
  • Logo a Gogo
  • Madness in Crowds: The Teeming Mind of Harrison Cady
  • Making Comics
  • Rusty Brown

Miglior fumetto digitale

  • Afterlift
  • Black Water Lilies
  • Colored: The Unsung Life of Claudette Colvin
  • Elma, A Bear’s Life, vol. 1: The Great Journey
  • Mare Internum
  • Tales from Behind the Window

Miglior webcomic

  • Cabramatta
  • Chuckwagon at the End of the World
  • The Eyes
  • Fried Rice Comic
  • reMIND
  • Third Shift Society

E voi cosa ne pensate? Concordate con queste decisioni? Avete già scelto quali titoli recuperare al più presto?

comic-con home san diego 2020Vuoi rimanere sempre aggiornato su tutti gli annunci di questo speciale [email protected]? Allora segui Orgoglio Nerd e il tag dedicato per non perderti neanche un aggiornamento dall’evento. Trailer, annunci, notizie speciali: tutto per farti sentire proprio al centro di una grande convention anche a distanza.
Inoltre, se sei curioso di scoprire in diretta tutti i panel dell’edizione digitale del mitico Comic-Con di San Diego, puoi visitare il programma completo dell’evento.

 

Laura Dean continua a lasciarmi
Laura Dean continua a lasciarmi
  • Tamaki, Mariko (Author)
21,00 EUR
Acquista su Amazon
,

Like it? Share with your friends!

Condividi la tua reazione

Amore Amore
0
Amore
Confusione Confusione
0
Confusione
Felicità Felicità
0
Felicità
Paura Paura
0
Paura
Rabbia Rabbia
0
Rabbia
Tristezza Tristezza
0
Tristezza
Wow Wow
0
Wow
WTF WTF
0
WTF

0 Comments

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

redazioneon

author-icon Pubblicato da

author-publish-post-icon
La Redazione di Orgoglio Nerd, sempre pronta a raccontarvi le ultime novità dal mondo della cultura Nerd, tra cinema, fumetti, serie TV, attualità e molto altro ancora!

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
        






      





 
















 
Sì, iscrivimi alla newsletter!
Clicca qui per la nostra Privacy Policy
 
close-link