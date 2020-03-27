Evangeline Lilly chiede scusa

Evangeline Lilly ha chiesto scusa per il post condiviso su Instagram in cui sosteneva di non voler rispettare le richieste delle autorità riguardo il Coronavirus. Situazione che ha scatenato naturalmente tantissime polemiche. L’attrice ha quindi deciso di fare retromarcia spiegando le motivazioni in un lungo post su Instagram di cui riportiamo le parti più significative. “All’epoca del mio post del 16, le direttive erano che non dovevamo rimanere in gruppi di oltre 250 persone e di lavarsi regolarmente le mani, cosa che stavamo facendo”, scrive nel lungo post l’attrice. E continua: “Due giorni dopo queste direttive sono cambiate e, nonostante la mia intensa trepidazione per quanto riguarda le ripercussioni socioeconomiche e politiche di queste decisioni”.

Evangeline Lilly decide di fare retromarcia

Evangeline Lilly fa un passo indietro e spiega di essere attenta a tutte le regole. “Per favore sappiate che sto facendo quello che devo per abbassare le possibilità di contagio”, scrive. Seguendo le direttive: “Rimanendo a distanza degli altri e rimanendo a casa con la mia famiglia”. Arriva poi la decisa marcia indietro: “Voglio offrire le mie scuse sentite e sincere per l’insensibilità che ho dimostrato nel mio precedente post”. Scuse dirette a: “Nei confronti della vera sofferenza e della paura presente nel mondo a causa del COVID-19”. Una presa di coscienza: “Nonni, genitori,figli, sorelle e fratelli stanno morendo e il mondo sta correndo contro il tempo per trovare un modo per fermare questa vera minaccia”. Spiega poi che il suo atteggiamento: “Il mio successivo silenzio ha mandato un messaggio sbrigativo, arrogante e criptico”.

Nicole Evangeline Lilly è un’attrice ed ex modella canadese, nota per la partecipazione nella serie televisiva Lost nel ruolo di Kate Austen. Oltre per l’interpretazione di Tauriel nel secondo e terzo film della trilogia de Lo Hobbit. La ricordiamo anche per il ruolo di Hope van Dyne all’interno del franchising del Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tra i suoi progetti futuri, c’è il thriller Dreamland, diretto da Nicholas Jarecki, dove affiancherà Armie Hammer e Gary Oldman.