Evangeline Lilly chiede scusa

Evangeline Lilly ha chiesto scusa per il post condiviso su Instagram in cui sosteneva di non voler rispettare le richieste delle autorità riguardo il Coronavirus. Situazione che ha scatenato naturalmente tantissime polemiche. L’attrice ha quindi deciso di fare retromarcia spiegando le motivazioni in un lungo post su Instagram di cui riportiamo le parti più significative. “All’epoca del mio post del 16, le direttive erano che non dovevamo rimanere in gruppi di oltre 250 persone e di lavarsi regolarmente le mani, cosa che stavamo facendo”, scrive nel lungo post l’attrice. E continua: “Due giorni dopo queste direttive sono cambiate e, nonostante la mia intensa trepidazione per quanto riguarda le ripercussioni socioeconomiche e politiche di queste decisioni”.
Evangeline Lilly decide di fare retromarcia
Evangeline Lilly fa un passo indietro e spiega di essere attenta a tutte le regole. “Per favore sappiate che sto facendo quello che devo per abbassare le possibilità di contagio”, scrive. Seguendo le direttive: “Rimanendo a distanza degli altri e rimanendo a casa con la mia famiglia”. Arriva poi la decisa marcia indietro: “Voglio offrire le mie scuse sentite e sincere per l’insensibilità che ho dimostrato nel mio precedente post”. Scuse dirette a: “Nei confronti della vera sofferenza e della paura presente nel mondo a causa del COVID-19”. Una presa di coscienza: “Nonni, genitori,figli, sorelle e fratelli stanno morendo e il mondo sta correndo contro il tempo per trovare un modo per fermare questa vera minaccia”. Spiega poi che il suo atteggiamento: “Il mio successivo silenzio ha mandato un messaggio sbrigativo, arrogante e criptico”.
Hello everyone. I am writing you from my home where I have been social distancing since Mar 18th – when social distancing was instituted in the small community where I am currently living. At the time of my Mar 16th post, the directives from the authorities here were that we not congregate in groups of more than 250ppl and that we wash our hands regularly, which we were doing. Two days later, those directives changed and, despite my intense trepidation over the socioeconomic and political repercussions of this course of action, PLEASE KNOW I AM DOING MY PART TO FLATTEN THE CURVE, PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING AND STAYING HOME WITH MY FAMILY. I want to offer my sincere and heartfelt apology for the insensitivity I showed in my previous post to the very real suffering and fear that has gripped the world through COVID19. Grandparents, parents, children, sisters and brothers are dying, the world is rallying to find a way to stop this very real threat, and my ensuing silence has sent a dismissive, arrogant and cryptic message. My direct and special apologies to those most affected by this pandemic. I never meant to hurt you. When I wrote that post 10 days ago, I thought I was infusing calm into the hysteria. I can see now that I was projecting my own fears into an already fearful and traumatic situation. I am grieved by the ongoing loss of life, and the impossible decisions medical workers around the world must make as they treat those affected. I am concerned for our communities – small businesses and families living paycheck-to-paycheck – and I am trying to follow responsible recommendations for how to help. Like many of you, I fear for the political aftermath of this pandemic, and I am praying for us all. At the same time, I am heartened by the beauty and humanity I see so many people demonstrating toward one another in this vulnerable time. When I was grappling with my own fears over social distancing, one kind, wise and gracious person said to me “do it out of love, not fear” and it helped me to realize my place in all of this. Sending love to all of you, even if you can’t return it right now. EL
Nicole Evangeline Lilly è un’attrice ed ex modella canadese, nota per la partecipazione nella serie televisiva Lost nel ruolo di Kate Austen. Oltre per l’interpretazione di Tauriel nel secondo e terzo film della trilogia de Lo Hobbit. La ricordiamo anche per il ruolo di Hope van Dyne all’interno del franchising del Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tra i suoi progetti futuri, c’è il thriller Dreamland, diretto da Nicholas Jarecki, dove affiancherà Armie Hammer e Gary Oldman.
