Game of Thrones: muore uno dei metalupi

I fan e il cast di Game Of Thrones hanno ricevuto nelle ultime ore una notizia molto triste: la scomparsa di Odin. Parliamo del cane che interpretava il metalupo Summer nella nota serie HBO, morto dopo aver combattuto a lungo contro il cancro. L’annuncio è arrivato attraverso Instagram dall’account GoT Direwolves, dedicato proprio ai metalupi dello show. “La nostra famiglia è profondamente addolorata nell’annunciare che Odin è morto questa mattina”. Inizia con queste parole il lungo post, che continua: “È difficile esprimere a parole in che modo questo evento ci ha colpito come famiglia, perché Odin ha avuto una vita che non si può paragonare a quella di nessun altro cane”. E ancora: “Odin prima di tutto era un membro della famiglia e lo abbiamo preso quando era un cucciolo di 7 settimane”. Questo il post originale:
Our family are at immense heartbreak to announce that Odin passed away early this morning. It’s difficult to put into words how this has impacted us as a family for Odin lead a life like no other dog. Odin was a family member first and we got him when he was a pup at 7 weeks old all we wanted were big dogs to take hiking and to sleep at our feet in the evening beside the fire, everything after that was a bonus. Odins passing marks the end of a decade and the end of an era as he taught our friends and family a lot of lessons about life for one dog he has more stories to tell than some people would. Odin has far too many achievements to announce in this post but just look at our social media pages over the past 5 years and see. We can all take great comfort in knowing that he is forever immortalised in the great TV Show Game of Thrones as Summer Bran Starks Direwolf Pup in Season 1 episode 1 . To everyone that was lucky enough to meet him and put a smile on your face please remember that moment. It’s an incredible piece of luck to have a pet you love so well become world famous and touch so many peoples hearts. He was always fond of the beach and his favourite treats which he had almost everyday before his passing. He was met with further illness as the week continued and the vets did everything they could to keep him going but he passed away in his sleep. We are incredibly grateful for the donations made towards Odin treatment and we will use what is needed to pay his vet bill and we will donate the rest between our favourite dog charities the donations will help further dogs in need at this tough time. If you have photos or videos or stories about Odin then please send them or share them with us. Please understand we will try reply to all your messages at this very difficult time in our lives.
Odin resterà immortale grazie a Game of Thrones
Nel post inoltre si spiega: “Tutto ciò che desideravano erano cani di grossa taglia che facessero escursioni con noi e dormissero ai nostri piedi la sera accanto al fuoco, tutto il resto era solo un bonus”. Una scomparsa dura da accettare: “La morte di Odin segna la fine di una decade e la fine di un’era perché ha insegnato ai nostri amici e famiglia tantissime lezioni di vita”. Un tributo sincero: “Per essere un cane, ha più storie da raccontare della maggior parte delle persone”. E un grazie allo show: “Ci fa piacere sapere che resterà immortale grazie a Game of Thrones, in cui era il metalupo di Bran Stark”.
Ricordiamo che Il Trono di Spade (Game of Thrones) è una serie televisiva statunitense di genere fantastico creata da David Benioff e D.B. Weiss. Trasmessa dal 17 aprile 2011 al 19 maggio 2019 sul canale via cavo HBO per otto stagioni e 73 episodi totali. È nata come adattamento televisivo del ciclo di romanzi Cronache del ghiaccio e del fuoco (A Song of Ice and Fire) di George R. R. Martin.
