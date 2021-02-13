sections
James Marsters si unisce al coro di accuse a Joss Whedon
Il sostegno per Charisma Carpenter da parte dei colleghi aumenta

Altri membri della famiglia Buffy the Vampire Slayer e Angel si sono schierati a sostegno di Charisma Carpenter (Cordelia). All’inizio di questa settimana, l’attrice ha accusato Joss Whedon di anni di comportamento non professionale sul set. Successivamente, Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy Summers), Michelle Trachtenberg (Dawn Summers), Amber Benson (Tara Maclay), Emma Caulfield (Anya), Anthony Head (Rupert Giles) ed Eliza Dushku (Faith) le hanno manifestato il loro sostegno. Poi la Trachtenberg in particolare ha rivisto il suo post su Whedon per aggiungervi un nuovo dettaglio: la regola secondo la quale Whedon non poteva incontrarla da solo. Ora, anche le star di Angel e Buffy James Marsters (Spike) e J. August Richards (Charles Gunn) hanno deciso di manifestare attraverso i social media il loro sostegno alla Carpenter.

Le affermazioni di James Marsters

Nel suo tweet, James Marsters ha dichiarato che interpretare il personaggio di Spike è stato un onore, ma il tempo sul set “non è stato privo di sfide”. Così è poi arrivato un cenno di affetto e sostegno nei confronti di Charisma Carpenter e altri. “Anche se sarò sempre onorato di aver interpretato il personaggio di Spike, il set di Buffy non era privo di sfide”, ha scritto l’attore. Per poi aggiungere: “Non sostengo abusi di alcun tipo e ho il cuore spezzato nell’apprendere le esperienze di alcuni membri del cast. Mando il mio affetto e sostegno a tutte le persone coinvolte”.

In seguito, J. August Richards ha sostenuto l’ex collega, rivelando inoltre di essere stato in contatto con lei da quando ha pubblicato le affermazioni sui social media.

Anna Montesano

Pubblicato da

Scrittrice da quando ne ho memoria, dai diari al web. Viaggiatrice incallita e malata di serie tv, appassionata di tv e cinema. Nella vita un solo motto: "Perché rimandare a domani quando puoi vederlo oggi?"

