Jason Momoa si schiera con Ray Fisher

Jason Momoa ha parlato della sua esperienza sul set di “Justice League”, schierandosi dalla parte di Ray Fisher e altri membri del cast, dichiarando che sono stati trattati “di merd*” dalla Warner Bros. L’8 settembre, la star di “Aquaman” ha palesato per la prima volta il sostegno a Fisher e alle sue accuse di comportamento “abusivo” e “non professionale” da parte del regista Joss Whedon e dei produttori Geoff Johns e Jon Berg durante le riprese di “Justice League”. Jason Momoa è stata la prima star di “Justice League” a mostrare solidarietà a Ray Fisher, postando sulla sua Instagram Story con l’hashtag #IStandWithRayFisher.
THIS SHIT HAS TO STOP AND NEEDS TO BE LOOKED AT @ray8fisher AND EVERYONE ELSE WHO EXPERIENCED WHAT HAPPEN UNDER THE WATCH OF @wbpictures NEEDS PROPER INVESTIGATION I just think it’s fucked up that people released a fake Frosty announcement without my permission to try to distract from Ray Fisher speaking up about the shitty way we were treated on Justice League reshoots. Serious stuff went down. It needs to be investigated and people need to be held accountable. #IStandWithRayFisher. aloha j
Jason Momoa illustra la sua versione
Lunedì sera, tuttavia, Jason Momoa ha commentato direttamente la sua esperienza mentre girava “Justice League”. “Questa mer*a deve finire. Bisogna che si guardi a come Ray Fisher e tutti gli altri sono stati trattati sul set di Justice League, sotto la sorveglianza della Warner Bros. Servono delle investigazioni adeguate.”, ha scritto Momoa su Instagram. L’attore ha anche affermato che l’annuncio delle trattative per dare la voce a Frosty the Snowman era “falso”.
Ray Fisher ha pubblicato le sue prime accuse su Whedon e Warner Bros. la mattina del 1° luglio e circa un’ora dopo è stato rilasciato l’annuncio su Momoa e “Frosty the Snowman”. “Penso solo che sia finto, che la gente abbia rilasciato un falso annuncio di Frosty senza il mio permesso per cercare di distrarre Ray Fisher che parlava del modo in cui siamo stati trattati nelle riprese di Justice League”. L’attore ha poi aggiunto: “Cose serie sono andate giù. Deve essere indagato e le persone devono essere ritenute responsabili”, ha scritto Momoa. Lunedì scorso, Fisher ha detto che gli investigatori della Warner Bros. “hanno convenientemente evitato di contattare i testimoni chiave che hanno rilasciato dichiarazioni schiaccianti a WB HR. Hanno anche avviato interviste con testimoni che hanno coinvolto ex e attuali dirigenti di alto livello”.
Ray Fisher conferma di aver parlato con l’investigatore
Ray Fisher ha continuato dicendo che un “individuo implicato” nell’indagine lo ha chiamato per scusarsi. L’indagine della Warner Bros. “Justice League” è iniziata alla fine di agosto. Un paio di settimane dopo la società ha affermato che Fisher non ha incontrato l’investigatore di terze parti che è stato assunto. Tuttavia, l’attore ha contestato la rivendicazione della Warner Bros., fornendo uno screenshot di un’e-mail. In quest’ultima, inviata al suo team e al SAG-AFTRA, affermava di aver incontrato l’investigatore su Zoom.
