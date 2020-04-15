Kristofer Hivju è guarito dal Coronavirus

Kristofer Hivju, conosciuto da molti per aver interpretato Tormund Giantsbane in Game of Thrones, è guarito dal coronavirus. L’attore, attraverso il profilo Instagram, ha deciso di divulgare la buona notizia. Hivju si era ammalato qualche tempo fa e la notizia aveva creato grande preoccupazione tra i fan. Dopo quasi un mese è arrivato l’atteso aggiornamento sulle sue condizioni di salute.
Di seguito il post pubblicato su Instagram:
Hi! We are fully recovered and in good health after I was infected by the Cororonavirus, and most likely my wife @grymolvaerhivju After several weeks inn quarantine, and also a couple more indoors after beeing free of all symptoms, we are finally safe and sound. We were lucky to only have mild symptoms of the Covid 19. We send our love and thoughts to all of the people where the virus has hit much harder, and to everyone who has lost their loved ones due to the Cornonavirus. Thank you for all of your support, and please remember to stay vigilant and keep your distance, wash your hands, and most of all ; take care of each other in this strange time. Lots of love from us❤️🙌🏻 #takecare @panoramaagency
Questo il messaggio integrale presente sulla foto del post di Kristofer Hivju. “Siamo completamente guariti e in buona salute dopo che sono stato infettato dal Cororonavirus, come molto probabilmente mia moglie”. Poi racconta come ha vissuto questa situazione: “Dopo diverse settimane di quarantena in casa, e anche un altro paio al chiuso dopo essere stati liberi da tutti i sintomi, siamo finalmente sani e salvi”.
I sintomi sono stati leggeri: “Siamo stati fortunati ad avere solo lievi sintomi del Covid 19. Mandiamo il nostro amore e i nostri pensieri a tutte le persone in cui il virus ha colpito molto più duramente e a tutti coloro che hanno perso i loro cari a causa del Cornonavirus”. La conclusione di Kristofer Hivju è dedicata alla classiche raccomandazioni per il virus.
Kristofer Hivju è entrato nel cast di The Witcher
Ricordiamo che Kristofer Hivju è un attore norvegese. È noto soprattutto per il ruolo del bruto Tormund nella serie televisiva statunitense targata HBO Il Trono di Spade. Di recente è entrato a far parte dell cast di The Witcher. Tuttavia, come previsto, anche la serie su Geralt di Rivia ha dovuto arrestarsi per il virus.
