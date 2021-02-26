Oscar 2021: ecco l’elenco completo dei film eleggibili a Miglior Film

L‘Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences ha rivelato i 366 lungometraggi che possono essere presi in considerazione al 93° Oscar, che andranno in onda il 25 aprile in diretta su ABC. Il numero totale di film è aumentato rispetto ai 344 film in lizza dello scorso anno. L’elenco per gli Oscar di quest’anno è stato compilato sulla base di regole di ammissibilità ottimizzate implementate a causa della pandemia di coronavirus, che ha spinto la cerimonia alla sua ultima data in assoluto. Per quest’anno, i lungometraggi dovevano essere aperti entro il 28 febbraio in un cinema commerciale per una serie di qualificazioni di sette giorni in almeno una delle sei aree metropolitane. Ovvero Contea di Los Angeles, New York City, Bay Area, Chicago, Miami e Atlanta.

Le votazioni si svolgeranno dal 5 al 10 marzo

I cinema drive-in aperti di notte sono stati inclusi come luoghi di qualificazione. Così come i film destinati all’uscita nelle sale, ma a causa del blocco reso disponibile prima tramite streaming, servizio VOD o altre trasmissioni. Con l’elenco finalizzato, le votazioni dell’Academy si svolgeranno dal 5 al 10 marzo, con le nomine che verranno annunciate il 15 marzo. Ecco l’elenco completo dei film idonei per il miglior film alla 93a edizione degli Academy Awards, in ordine alfabetico.

L’elenco completo dei film

Absent Now the Dead, Accidental Luxuriance of the Translucent Watery Rebus. All I Can Say. Alberto and the. Concrete Jungle, All In: The Fight for Democracy. Alone. All Together Now, All My Life, American Skin, Ammonite, And Then We Danced, Another Round, Antebellum, Anton, Apocalypse ’45, Apples, The Artist’s Wife, Assassins, The Assistant, Athlete A, Atlantis, Babyteeth, Bacurau, Bad Boys For Life, Bad Hair, The Banker, Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar, Be Water, Beastie Boys Story, Becoming, Belly Of The Beast, Belushi, Big Time Adolescence, The Big Ugly, Bill & Ted Face The Music, Billie.

Tra i film Birds Of Prey, Borat 2 e Cherry



The Billionaire, Birds Of Prey, Black Bear, Blackbird, Blizzard Of Souls, Bloodshot, Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets,

Blue Story, Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island, Bombay Rose, The Booksellers, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, The Boys In The Band, Boys State, Brahms: The Boy Ii, Broken Keys, Buddy Games, Burden, The Burnt Orange Heresy, Calamity Jane, The Call Of The Wild, Canaan Land, Capone, Charm City Kings, Cherry, The Christmas Chronicles 2, Circus Of Books, Clementine.

L’elenco dei 366 film



The Climb, Collective, Color Out Of Space, Come Away, Come Play, Coming Clean, Coronation, Coup 53

Creem: America’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll Magazine Crip Camp, Crisis, The Croods: A New Age, The Cuban, Cut Throat City, Da 5 Bloods, Dads, Dara Of Jasenovac, The Dark And The Wicked, The Dark Divide, David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet, Dear Comrades!, Death Protocol, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu No Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train

Desert One, The Devil All The Time, Diana Kennedy: Nothing Fancy, Dick Johnson Is Dead, The Dig, Disclosure

The Dissident, Dolittle, The Donut King, Downhill, Dreambuilders, Driveways, Earwig And The Witch, Echo Boomers, Effigy – Poison And The City, Emma, Emperor, The Empty Man, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of, Fire Saga,

In lista anche Extraction

E ancora: Extraction. Faith Based, Falling, The Family Tree, Fandango At The Wall, Farewell Amor, Fatale, The Father, Father Soldier Son, Fatima, Feels Good Man, The Fight, Finding Hannah. Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds, First Cow, First Vote, Flannery, The Forty-Year-Old Version, Foster Boy, Freak Power: The Ballot Or The Bomb, Freaky, French Exit. Funny Boy, The Gentlemen, The Ghost Of Peter Sellers, Giving Voice, The Glorias, Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind, Greed, Greyhound, The Grizzlies, Gunda. Guns Akimbo, Half Brothers, The Half Of It, Happiest Season, Harry Chapin: When In Doubt, Do Something, Herself, The High Note

Hillbilly Elegy,

The Invisible Man in lotta

La lunga lista continua: His House, Hope Gap, Horse Girl, How To Build A Girl, The Human Factor, The Hunt, I Am Greta, I Care A Lot, I Carry You With Me (Te Llevo Conmigo), I Hate New Year’s, I Still Believe, I Will Make You Mine, I’m No Longer Here (Ya No Estoy Aquí), The Illegal, I’m Thinking Of Ending Things, I’m Your Woman, The Infiltrators, The Invisible Man, Irresistible, Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, John Lewis: Good Trouble, Journey To Royal: A Wwii Rescue Mission, Judas And The Black Messiah, Jungle Beat: The Movie, Juvenile Delinquents, Kajillionaire, Kalira Atita, A Kid From Coney Island, Kill It And Leave This Town, Killer Raccoons! 2!

Mank uno dei favoriti alla vittoria

Si va avanti con: Dark Christmas In The Dark, Killian & The Comeback Kids, The King Of Staten Island, Kingdom Of Silence, Kiss The Ground, La Llorona, Lance, Land, The Last Blockbuster, The Last Shift, The Last Full Measure, Last Call, The Last Thing He Wanted, The Last Vermeer, Let Him Go, Let Them All Talk, The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti A Se), Like A Boss, Lingua Franca, The Little Things, Locked Down, The Lodge, Lost Girls, Love And Monsters, Lupin Iii: The First, Luxor, Mlk/Fbi, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Malcolm & Marie, Mank, Marjoun And The Flying, Headscarf, The Marksman, Martin Eden, Martin Margiela: In His Own Words, The Mauritanian, Max Winslow And The House Of Secrets, The Midnight Sky, Mighty Oak, Military Wives, Minari, Miss Americana, Miss Juneteenth, Mr. Jones.

Mr. Soul!, Mmmmm (Sound Of Pain), The Mole Agent, Monster Hunter, Mosley, Mosul, Mucho Mucho Amor: The, Legend Of Walter Mercado, Mulan, My Favorite War, Music, My Octopus Teacher, My Psychedelic Love Story, Nasrin, The Nest, Never Rarely Sometimes Always, News Of The World, Night Of The Kings, Nomadland, The Nose Or The Conspiracy Of Mavericks Notturno, No. 7 Cherry Lane.

Tra i titoli anche Sonic The Hedgehog

E ancora: The Old Guard , Oliver Sacks: His Own Life, Olympia, On-Gaku: Our Sound, On The Record, On The Rocks, The One And Only Ivan, One Night In Miami…, Onward, Ordinary Love, The Other Lamb Our Friend, Our Time Machine, The Outpost, Over The Moon, The Painter And The Thief, Palm Springs, Palmer Pearl, The Personal History Of David Copperfield, Penguin Bloom, The Phenomenon, The Photograph, Pieces Of A Woman, Pinocchio,

Possessor, Pray: The Story Of Patrick Peyton, Premature, Princess Of The Row, Project Power, The Prom, Promising Young Woman, Radioactive, The Real Exorcist, Rebecca, Rebuilding Paradise, Red Shoes And The Seven Dwarfs, Relic, The Rental, Resistance, The Rhythm Section, The Ride, Ride Your Wave, Rising Phoenix, River Tales, The Roads Not Taken, Roald Dahl’s The Witches Run, Saint Frances, Saint Maud, Save Yourselves!, Scoob!

Presente anche You Cannot Kill David Arquette

Continuiamo poi con: Searching For Mr. Rugoff, The Secret Garden, The Secrets We Keep, 76 Days, A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, She Dies Tomorrow, Shirley, Show Me What You Got, Sky Blossom, Snake White: Love Endures. The Social Dilemma, Son Of The South, Songs Of Solomon, Sonic The Hedgehog. Soorarai Pottru, Soul, Sound Of Metal, Spaceship Earth, Spell, Stand!, Standing Up, Falling Down, Stars And Strife, Supernova, Swallow, System K, Tenet, Terra Willy, This Is Not A Movie, A Thousand Cuts, Tiger Within, Tigertail. Time, Tom And Jerry, Totally Under Control, The Traitor, Tommaso, The Trial Of The Chicago 7, The Trip To Greece, Trolls World Tour. True History Of The Kelly Gang, The Truffle Hunters.

In lista anche The World To Come e Used

Concludiamo con: The Truth, Tulsa, The Turning, Tuscaloosa, The Twentieth Century, Twiceborn, 2 Hearts, Underneath The Same Moon, Underwater, The United States Vs. Billie Holiday, Used, And Borrowed Time, Valley Girl, Wonder Woman 1984, Waiting For The Barbarians, Wander Darkly, The Way Back. The Way I See It, We Are Little Zombies. Welcome To Chechnya, Wendy, A Whisker Away, The White Tiger, Who Is Gatsby Randolph, Wild Daze, Wild Mountain Thyme. The Willoughbys, Wolfwalkers, Words On Bathroom Walls, Working Man, The World To Come, The Wretched, Yellow Rose, You Cannot Kill David Arquette.