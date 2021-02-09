La controfigura di Chris Hemsworth non riesce a stare al passo con il suo fisico

Thor potrebbe essere stato uno sciattone in Avengers: Endgame, ma Chris Hemsworth sta rimettendo su i muscoli per Thor: Love and Thunder, tanto che la sua controfigura ammette di riuscire a malapena a eguagliarlo. Su Twitter di Fandom, Bobby Holland Hanton ha condiviso una foto di Hemsworth in allenamento, mentre spinge una grande gomma in pendenza e ha scritto “è ancora più difficile’ stare al passo con il suo fisico“. Tom Holland ha aggiunto che Hemsworth è “il più grande Thor che ci sia mai stato”. Una seconda foto dietro le quinte mostra Hanton e Hemsworth sul set, entrambi in costume da Thor, che si preparano per un’acrobazia.

Di seguito la foto postata dalla controfigura di Chris Hemsworth:

Chris Hemsworth's body double says it's 'even harder' to keep up with his physique for 'Thor: Love and Thunder' He's 'the biggest Thor he's ever been,' says Bobby Holland Hanton (via @fitzyandwippa | https://t.co/FJmA0Ff48j) pic.twitter.com/Z1KyyYodae — Fandom (@getFANDOM) February 8, 2021

Bobby Holland Hanton spesso controfigura di protagonisti di film d’azione

Bobby Holland Hanton è stato la controfigura di Hemsworth in Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok, tre dei quattro film di Avengers e The Huntsman: Winter’s War e Men in Black: International. Hanton è stato la controfigura per Daniel Craig in Quantum of Solace, Ryan Reynolds in Green Lantern. Oltre che di Chris Pine in Wonder Woman e di Henry Cavill in Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

In Thor: Ragnarok, Asgard è stata distrutta e l’eroe ha portato i sopravvissuti del suo mondo a trasferirsi sulla Terra. In Avengers: Endgame, ambientato cinque anni dopo, Thor si è lasciato andare ingrassando in maniera impressionate. Diretto da Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder vede Chris Hemsworth come Thor, Tessa Thompson come Valkyrie, Natalie Portman come Jane Foster. Oltre a Jaimie Alexander come Lady Sif, Chris Pratt come Star-Lord, Dave Bautista come Drax, Karen Gillen come Nebula e Christian Bale nel ruolo di Gorr the God Butcher. Il film arriverà nelle sale il 6 maggio 2022. Chris Hemsworth ha in programma di interpretare Hulk Hogan nella Hall of Famer della WWE in un prossimo film biografico.