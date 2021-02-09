sections
NON PERDIAMOCI DI VISTA

Orgoglio Nerd

La controfigura di Chris Hemsworth non riesce a stare al...

Chris Hemsworth Thor

Cinema e Serie TV, Featured

La controfigura di Chris Hemsworth non riesce a stare al passo con il suo fisico
Bobby Holland Hanton confessa le difficoltà nel reggere il ritmo degli allenamenti

1 min

Thor potrebbe essere stato uno sciattone in Avengers: Endgame, ma Chris Hemsworth sta rimettendo su i muscoli per Thor: Love and Thunder, tanto che la sua controfigura ammette di riuscire a malapena a eguagliarlo. Su Twitter di Fandom, Bobby Holland Hanton ha condiviso una foto di Hemsworth in allenamento, mentre spinge una grande gomma in pendenza e ha scritto “è ancora più difficile’ stare al passo con il suo fisico“. Tom Holland ha aggiunto che Hemsworth è “il più grande Thor che ci sia mai stato”. Una seconda foto dietro le quinte mostra Hanton e Hemsworth sul set, entrambi in costume da Thor, che si preparano per un’acrobazia.

Di seguito la foto postata dalla controfigura di Chris Hemsworth:

Bobby Holland Hanton spesso controfigura di protagonisti di film d’azione

Bobby Holland Hanton è stato la controfigura di Hemsworth in Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok, tre dei quattro film di Avengers e The Huntsman: Winter’s War e Men in Black: International. Hanton è stato la controfigura per Daniel Craig in Quantum of Solace, Ryan Reynolds in Green Lantern. Oltre  che di Chris Pine in Wonder Woman e di Henry Cavill in Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

In Thor: Ragnarok, Asgard è stata distrutta e l’eroe ha portato i sopravvissuti del suo mondo a trasferirsi sulla Terra. In Avengers: Endgame, ambientato cinque anni dopo, Thor si è lasciato andare ingrassando in maniera impressionate. Diretto da Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder vede Chris Hemsworth come Thor, Tessa Thompson come Valkyrie, Natalie Portman come Jane Foster. Oltre a Jaimie Alexander come Lady Sif, Chris Pratt come Star-Lord, Dave Bautista come Drax, Karen Gillen come Nebula e Christian Bale nel ruolo di Gorr the God Butcher. Il film arriverà nelle sale il 6 maggio 2022. Chris Hemsworth ha in programma di interpretare Hulk Hogan nella Hall of Famer della WWE in un prossimo film biografico.

Thor Ragnarok 10° Anniversario Marvel Studios (DVD)
Thor Ragnarok 10° Anniversario Marvel Studios (DVD)
  • Taika Waititi (Director)
9,99 EUR
Acquista su Amazon
, ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

0 Comments

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Anna Montesano

Pubblicato da

Scrittrice da quando ne ho memoria, dai diari al web. Viaggiatrice incallita e malata di serie tv, appassionata di tv e cinema. Nella vita un solo motto: "Perché rimandare a domani quando puoi vederlo oggi?"

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in