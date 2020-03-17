sections
NON PERDIAMOCI DI VISTA

Orgoglio Nerd

Razzie Awards 2020: ecco i vincitori dei premi ai peggiori...

Cinema e Serie TV, Featured

Razzie Awards 2020: ecco i vincitori dei premi ai peggiori film dell’anno scorso

2 min

               Iscriviti alla nostra                    Newsletter!

Mi iscrivo!
Clicca qui per la nostra Privacy Policy

Un’edizione davvero particolare quella dei Razzie Awards 2020, la cui cerimonia si è svolta in versione «lockdown» a causa della pandemia di Covid-19 che sta colpendo anche gli Stati Uniti. La 40°edizione dei Golden Raspberry Awards era stata fissata per sabato 14 marzo, salvo naturalmente essere annullata. Gli organizzatori hanno così deciso di far conoscere i vincitori degli anti-Oscar attraverso un video su youtube. Nel filmato possiamo scoprire il recap delle nomination e i vincitori nelle varie categorie. A stravincere, come da pronostico, è stato Cats: il musical di Tom Hooper, che si è aggiudicato sei statuette Golden Rasberry.

Il nuovo Cats ha infatti ottenuto una serie di riconoscimenti. Peggior film, Peggior regista – proprio Hooper, vincitore di un Oscar per la regia de Il discorso del re – Peggior sceneggiatura, Peggior attrice e attore non protagonisti, Peggior accoppiata sullo schermo, assegnata a «Qualunque duo di peli mezzi umani e mezzi felini». Anche i due attori John Travolta e Hilary Duff sono saliti alla ribalta con i premi di peggior attore e attrice. Da segnalare anche il vincitore del Razzie Redemeer Award, il premio del riscatto, che è andato a Eddie Murphy, che si è appunto riscattato con Dolemite Is My Name.

Razzie Awards 2020, tutti i vincitori

PEGGIOR FILM: Cats
In nomination anche: The Fanatic; The Haunting of Sharon Tate; A Madea Family Funeral; Rambo: Last Blood

PEGGIOR ATTORE: John Travolta – The Fanatic & Trading Paint
In nomination anche: James Franco – Zeroville; David Harbour – Hellboy (2019); Matthew McConaughey – Serenity: Sylvester Stallone – Rambo: Last Blood;

PEGGIORE ATTRICE: Hilary Duff – The Haunting of Sharon Tate;
In nomination anche: Anne Hathaway – Attenti a quelle due & Serenity; Francesca Hayward – Cats; Tyler Perry (ss Medea) – A Madea Family Funeral; Rebel Wilson – Attenti a quelle due

PEGGIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA: Rebel Wilson – Cats
In nomination anche: Jessica Chastain – Dark Phoenix; Cassi Davis– A Madea Family Funeral; Judi Dench – Cats; Fenessa Pineda – Rambo: First Blood;

PEGGIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA: James Corden – Cats;
In nomination anche: Tyler Perry (as Joe) – A Madea Family Funeral; Tyler Perry (as Uncle Heathrow) – Madea Family Funeral; Seth Rogan – Zeroville; Bruce Willis – Glass

PEGGIOR COMBO SULLO SCHERMO: Qualunque duo di peli mezzi umani e mezzi felini – Cats;
In nomination anche: Jason Derulo & His CGI-Neutered Bulge – Cats; Tyler Perry & Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry) – A Madea Family Funeral; Sylvester Stallone & His Impotent Rage – Rambo: Last Blood; John Travolta & Any Screenplay He Accepts

PEGGIOR REGISTA: Tom Hooper – Cats;
In nomination anche: Fred Durst – The Fanatic; James Franco – Zeroville; Adrian Grunberg – Rambo: Last Blood; Neil Marshall – Hellboy (2019)

PEGGIOR SCENEGGIATURA: Cats – Screenplay by Lee Hall and Tom Hooper
In nomination anche: The Haunting of Sharon Tate – Written by Danial Farrands; Hellboy (2019) – Screenplay by Andrew Cosby; A Madea Family Funeral – Written by Tyler Perry; Rambo: Last Blood – Screenplay by Matthew Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone

PEGGIOR REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL: Rambo: Last Blood
In nomination anche: Dark Phoenix; Godzilla, King of the Monsters; Hellboy (2019); A Madea Family Funeral;

PEGGIOR DISPREZZO PER LA VITA UMANA E LA PROPRIETÀ PUBBLICA: Rambo: Last Blood
In nomination anche: Dragged Across Concrete; The Haunting of Sharon Tate; Hellboy (2019); Joker;

RAZZIE PREMIO DEL RISCATTO: Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name
In nomination anche: Keanu Reeves – John Wick 3 & Toy Story 4; Adam Sandler – Uncut Gems; Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers; Will Smith – Aladdin

Cats (Br+Dv)
Cats (Br+Dv)
12,99 EUR
Acquista su Amazon
,

Like it? Share with your friends!

Condividi la tua reazione

Amore Amore
7
Amore
Confusione Confusione
5
Confusione
Felicità Felicità
7
Felicità
Paura Paura
8
Paura
Rabbia Rabbia
13
Rabbia
Tristezza Tristezza
11
Tristezza
Wow Wow
10
Wow
WTF WTF
11
WTF

0 Comments

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Anna Montesano

author-icon Pubblicato da

author-publish-post-icon
Scrittrice da quando ne ho memoria, dai diari al web. Viaggiatrice incallita e malata di serie tv, appassionata di tv e cinema. Nella vita un solo motto: "Perché rimandare a domani quando puoi vederlo oggi?"

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
                   Vuoi rimanere sempre aggiornato?

            Iscriviti alla nostra                    Newsletter!

                                   Tranquillo, ti disturberemo solo
                                     una volta al mese...per ora! 👹
Mi iscrivo!
Clicca qui per la nostra Privacy Policy
close-link

               Iscriviti alla nostra                    Newsletter!

Mi iscrivo!
Clicca qui per la nostra Privacy Policy
close-link