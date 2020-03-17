Razzie Awards 2020: ecco i vincitori dei premi ai peggiori film dell’anno scorso

Un’edizione davvero particolare quella dei Razzie Awards 2020, la cui cerimonia si è svolta in versione «lockdown» a causa della pandemia di Covid-19 che sta colpendo anche gli Stati Uniti. La 40°edizione dei Golden Raspberry Awards era stata fissata per sabato 14 marzo, salvo naturalmente essere annullata. Gli organizzatori hanno così deciso di far conoscere i vincitori degli anti-Oscar attraverso un video su youtube. Nel filmato possiamo scoprire il recap delle nomination e i vincitori nelle varie categorie. A stravincere, come da pronostico, è stato Cats: il musical di Tom Hooper, che si è aggiudicato sei statuette Golden Rasberry.

Il nuovo Cats ha infatti ottenuto una serie di riconoscimenti. Peggior film, Peggior regista – proprio Hooper, vincitore di un Oscar per la regia de Il discorso del re – Peggior sceneggiatura, Peggior attrice e attore non protagonisti, Peggior accoppiata sullo schermo, assegnata a «Qualunque duo di peli mezzi umani e mezzi felini». Anche i due attori John Travolta e Hilary Duff sono saliti alla ribalta con i premi di peggior attore e attrice. Da segnalare anche il vincitore del Razzie Redemeer Award, il premio del riscatto, che è andato a Eddie Murphy, che si è appunto riscattato con Dolemite Is My Name.

Razzie Awards 2020, tutti i vincitori

PEGGIOR FILM: Cats

In nomination anche: The Fanatic; The Haunting of Sharon Tate; A Madea Family Funeral; Rambo: Last Blood

PEGGIOR ATTORE: John Travolta – The Fanatic & Trading Paint

In nomination anche: James Franco – Zeroville; David Harbour – Hellboy (2019); Matthew McConaughey – Serenity: Sylvester Stallone – Rambo: Last Blood;

PEGGIORE ATTRICE: Hilary Duff – The Haunting of Sharon Tate;

In nomination anche: Anne Hathaway – Attenti a quelle due & Serenity; Francesca Hayward – Cats; Tyler Perry (ss Medea) – A Madea Family Funeral; Rebel Wilson – Attenti a quelle due

PEGGIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA: Rebel Wilson – Cats

In nomination anche: Jessica Chastain – Dark Phoenix; Cassi Davis– A Madea Family Funeral; Judi Dench – Cats; Fenessa Pineda – Rambo: First Blood;

PEGGIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA: James Corden – Cats;

In nomination anche: Tyler Perry (as Joe) – A Madea Family Funeral; Tyler Perry (as Uncle Heathrow) – Madea Family Funeral; Seth Rogan – Zeroville; Bruce Willis – Glass

PEGGIOR COMBO SULLO SCHERMO: Qualunque duo di peli mezzi umani e mezzi felini – Cats;

In nomination anche: Jason Derulo & His CGI-Neutered Bulge – Cats; Tyler Perry & Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry) – A Madea Family Funeral; Sylvester Stallone & His Impotent Rage – Rambo: Last Blood; John Travolta & Any Screenplay He Accepts

PEGGIOR REGISTA: Tom Hooper – Cats;

In nomination anche: Fred Durst – The Fanatic; James Franco – Zeroville; Adrian Grunberg – Rambo: Last Blood; Neil Marshall – Hellboy (2019)

PEGGIOR SCENEGGIATURA: Cats – Screenplay by Lee Hall and Tom Hooper

In nomination anche: The Haunting of Sharon Tate – Written by Danial Farrands; Hellboy (2019) – Screenplay by Andrew Cosby; A Madea Family Funeral – Written by Tyler Perry; Rambo: Last Blood – Screenplay by Matthew Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone

PEGGIOR REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL: Rambo: Last Blood

In nomination anche: Dark Phoenix; Godzilla, King of the Monsters; Hellboy (2019); A Madea Family Funeral;

PEGGIOR DISPREZZO PER LA VITA UMANA E LA PROPRIETÀ PUBBLICA: Rambo: Last Blood

In nomination anche: Dragged Across Concrete; The Haunting of Sharon Tate; Hellboy (2019); Joker;

RAZZIE PREMIO DEL RISCATTO: Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name

In nomination anche: Keanu Reeves – John Wick 3 & Toy Story 4; Adam Sandler – Uncut Gems; Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers; Will Smith – Aladdin