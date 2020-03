Le armi di Sean Penn diventano arte

View this post on Instagram

“Uli” (2014-2020) was made from Sean Penn’s gun collection, consisting of 62 guns and accessory parts. Sean informed me that he wanted to decommission his gun collection, and asked if I would have any interest in creating an artwork out of his guns. I told him, “Absolutely,” and the Uli sculpture was created out of gunmetal. Uli figures are normally made out of wood, and they represent the maternal and paternal spirit of tribal leaders. #jeffkoons #uli #sculpture #art #seanpenn #gunmetal #artist #haiti #newireland #louvre #contemporaryart @coreresponse